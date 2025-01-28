Good Wilson: Between turmoil and escapism

A difficult birth

The follow-up has the ambiguous name "It Is Done" and actually has five years of blood, sweat and tears of composition behind it. "It wasn't an agonizing process, but it was a long one," smiles Paulitsch in the Krone interview, "when an album takes almost five years, then at some point you're just glad that it's done." "It Is Done" is an ironic title for this process. "It was a marathon, maybe even an Iron Man - with lots of ups and downs and a whole pandemic in between. Some songs were written five years ago, others were only finished in the last six months. A few songs have also been out for a few years. It was also due to our life circumstances that everything took so long." The band members work in the music industry and have countless other projects and bands in which they are involved. Even if Good Wilson is very important, finding structured and shared time and letting yourself fall into it is not always as easy as you imagine in theory.