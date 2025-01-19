The parties scored points with these topics

Which coalition do people want?

But how should things continue after the election? Most Burgenlanders would like to see the SPÖ and FPÖ in the next provincial government. In the survey, 70 percent said this about the Social Democrats and 49 percent about the Freedom Party. There is also a clear trend among SPÖ voters: they are most likely to want a coalition with the FPÖ (29%), followed at some distance by cooperation with the ÖVP (20%) and the Greens (13%).