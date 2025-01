The North Macedonians take one point into the main round Group 2 as third in preliminary round Pool D. Hungary won the group in the evening game with a 36:32 (19:17) victory over the Netherlands. Hungary now have three points, while Oranje - like Austria - have two. Favorite France comes to Varazdin with four points, Qatar has zero. After the opener against North Macedonia, Austria will face Hungary on Thursday and then the Netherlands on Saturday. The first and second-placed teams will advance to the quarter-finals.