“Christophorus 33” is approaching St. Pölten

More efficient and ecological

"Thanks to the location in the provincial capital, patient transports can be carried out faster and more efficiently in future," explains Marco Trefanitz, Managing Director of ÖAMTC Air Rescue. This is because all parts of the country are easily accessible from the central region. And since one of the most frequently flown destinations of "Christophorus 33" is the St. Pölten University Hospital anyway, a base close to it also saves kerosene because the return flight to Wiener Neustadt is no longer necessary.