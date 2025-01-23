Avec: It still needs a lot more down-to-earthness

"We are fundamentally different - like day and night or sun and moon. I am the childless artist who lives in Vienna. She lives down-to-earth with her family in Upper Austria. It's sometimes difficult because we have a lot of conflicts to deal with. We're not best friends and never will be, but I can rely on her. She's always there when I need her and I love her more than anything. This song just had to come out of me." The songs "Silently" and "What's On Your Mind" revolve around the topic of loss, which the singer has been confronted with on several occasions. This is one of the reasons why she named her newly founded label Jim Bob Records after her beloved uncle, who died of cancer in his mid-40s in his adopted country of France and played a fundamentally important role in Avec's life. "He was so far away at the time of his death that making peace with the subject was all the more difficult. When a loved one passes away, you deal with it for the rest of your life, but in my music I can at least keep the process going."