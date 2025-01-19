“Covering up is common practice here”

"Failure of the authorities almost across the board"

"All those responsible in the highly paid education system have failed", says another. And one reader emphasizes: "You are shocked when you read this. Failure by the authorities almost across the board. I can confirm that about the lawyers: If it's even rudimentarily against a public authority, it's hard to find a lawyer - the fear of being professionally restricted due to corruption and institutional cohesion is too great." This "Krone" reader also gives free rein to her displeasure: "It's unimaginable how the official bodies react and brush themselves off! They should all be ashamed of themselves! The parents' statement is 100% understandable! I also believe the fact that no lawyer was found for this 'difficult' case for a long time! I felt the same way in a completely different case against a public figure!"