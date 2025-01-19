Boy (12) raped
“Covering up is common practice here”
A 12-year-old boy from Tyrol was raped by his schoolmates during a school trip. The parents described the gruesome details to the "Krone" and "finally made themselves heard", as they emphasize. They received support from numerous Krone readers.
"We were made out to be fools, told to sweep everything under the carpet and hardly got any help. That's why we now want everyone in this country to know about it," the parents emphasized in the "Krone" interview. They have succeeded, the response from our readership has been enormous. "We read all the comments and they were all good - in other words, they were all so good that we don't have to be ashamed of what happened to us as a family. It feels really good," agree the 12-year-old's mom and dad. Here is an excerpt:
"This is dirty and scandalous"
"Covering up and trivializing is the norm here. If someone complains, they are made out to be oversensitive and a troublemaker," writes one reader. "It's dirty and scandalous - and they wanted to cover it all up, which is absolutely unacceptable," emphasizes another. "The authorities who advised parents not to press charges should be held accountable - as should all those politicians who don't want to lower the age of criminal responsibility. Because today's youth is more precocious than the youth of that time was. They forget that," says another Krone reader. And one reader is convinced: "If charges are brought, the victims are always the ones to blame."
Unimaginable how the official authorities react and brush themselves off!
Eine „Krone“-Leserin
"Failure of the authorities almost across the board"
"All those responsible in the highly paid education system have failed", says another. And one reader emphasizes: "You are shocked when you read this. Failure by the authorities almost across the board. I can confirm that about the lawyers: If it's even rudimentarily against a public authority, it's hard to find a lawyer - the fear of being professionally restricted due to corruption and institutional cohesion is too great." This "Krone" reader also gives free rein to her displeasure: "It's unimaginable how the official bodies react and brush themselves off! They should all be ashamed of themselves! The parents' statement is 100% understandable! I also believe the fact that no lawyer was found for this 'difficult' case for a long time! I felt the same way in a completely different case against a public figure!"
"Keep fighting for justice"
And a reader writes: "Many thanks to the 'Krone' and the parents for this report. It is very important that such events come to light with all the details." A reader adds: "All the best to the boy! And lots of strength to the parents! Keep fighting for justice. Because this is not acceptable!" Another reader takes the same line: "I wish the boy and his parents that they now get the help they need and that they are no longer fobbed off with stupid comments!"
Yes, the opinion of our readers is clear. This should give the responsible authorities food for thought! And the support they give to the parents concerned encourages them to have raised an outcry. That's a good thing!
