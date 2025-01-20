Every Burgenlander needs help once a year

There is no time for the emergency services to take a breather

This year, the LSZ has already received more than 5,000 alarms. The callers often react nervously: "Don't ask so many questions, just send someone," the helpers are sometimes told. The fact is, the rescue chain is already in full swing despite the questions on the phone. "Statistically speaking, every Burgenlander dials the emergency number once a year and ends up at the LSZ. Behind each of the 325,315 calls in 2024 was a special fate. This is why it is so important that the staff and emergency services ensure smoothly functioning rescue chains," emphasizes Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.