The video app TikTok has ceased operations in the USA. Users were shown a warning on Saturday evening (local time) that TikTok could no longer be used for the time being - but that there was hope of a solution under future US President Donald Trump.
The deadline for China-based TikTok owner Bytedance to withdraw from the app in accordance with US law expired on Sunday. However, the company pulled the plug before then.
However, the interruption is likely to be short-lived. US President-elect Donald Trump has already given TikTok the prospect of an additional three months. However, he will not be sworn in as president until Monday.
App has 170 million users in the USA
"A law banning TikTok has been passed in the US. Unfortunately, this means that you cannot use TikTok for the time being. We are happy that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to allow TikTok again once he takes office. Please stay tuned for updates," reads a message on the app. The video app claims to have more than 170 million users in the US.
Oracle previously ordered TikTok servers to be shut down
TikTok and its parent company ByteDance are suspected of espionage due to their close ties to the Chinese government. For this reason, the US Congress passed a law last year with a large bipartisan majority that obliges ByteDance to sell its US business by January 19. Service providers such as Apple, Alphabet's Google and Oracle face massive fines if they continue to provide their services to TikTok after the ban comes into force.
Accordingly, the most important cloud computing service provider for TikTok, Oracle, already instructed its employees on Saturday to shut down the servers on which the US TikTok data is hosted at 9 pm local time (Sunday at 3 am CET), according to media reports.
Solution for TikTok possible under Trump
However, a solution for TikTok could already be found after Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. The future US president has offered TikTok the prospect of a three-month reprieve from the impending shutdown in the US. This is the most likely course of action, Trump told TV station NBC on Saturday. "If I decide to do that, I will announce it on Monday."
Meanwhile, the legal basis for a three-month delay by Trump is unclear. According to the law, the US president can grant an extension of 90 days. However, the prerequisite for this is that there are promising sales negotiations. However, Bytedance and TikTok have so far categorically refused to discuss a separation.
In the USA, there are warnings that the Chinese government could gain access to TikTok data from Americans and use the platform to influence public opinion. This led to the law being passed by a large majority. The companies reject the accusations.
