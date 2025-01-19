App has 170 million users in the USA

"A law banning TikTok has been passed in the US. Unfortunately, this means that you cannot use TikTok for the time being. We are happy that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to allow TikTok again once he takes office. Please stay tuned for updates," reads a message on the app. The video app claims to have more than 170 million users in the US.