It's around minus 3 degrees in Wolfsberg on Saturday evening - and it's cold in thousands of homes because the district heating has failed. The reason for this is a break in the main pipe between the waste heat supplier in Frantschach-St. Gertraud and Wolfsberg. "Hot water is hissing out of the thick pipe leading away from the paper mill at a point on the road, because unfortunately pipes can break. So now the supply has to be shut off and the pipe repaired. This can be done overnight," says Kelag spokesman Josef Stocker.