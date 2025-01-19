Electoral regulations: what has changed over time

State parliament election 1923 brought a surprise

And how did the 1923 election turn out? The Social Democrats achieved 38.6% and 12 seats, the Christian Socials 37.6% (13) and the Landbund 19.2% (7). The Greater German People's Party and the Croatian party "Hrvatska stranka" did not make it into parliament. "That was surprising, because it was expected that the Christian Socials would become the strongest party in this rural area," explains historian Herbert Brettl. One reason for this may have been that many Protestant farmers voted for the Landbund.