The provincial councillor for blooming landscapes

"Krone": You had to give up the tourism and security portfolios after the state elections. How much does that hurt?

Christian Gantner: I think that the portfolios, as they are currently divided up, present a coherent picture. With agriculture, regions, forestry, water management, torrent and avalanche control, disaster fund, veterinary affairs, fisheries, hunting, environmental, nature and climate protection as well as sustainability, waste and resource management, it is a well-rounded package for me. I'm still looking for a name, whether I'm now a resource or habitat councillor(laughs), but I've found myself in it.