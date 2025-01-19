SPÖ veteran wants to make his mark in the election

Anton Plessl was first elected to the municipal council of Perchtoldsdorf, the well-known wine tavern town in the district of Mödling, in 1970. Five and a half decades later, the Social Democrat has no intention of putting an end to his political career. On the contrary: he wants to bring it to an end with a call sign in the next five years. Plessl is running for a seat again - but no longer in the ranks of the SPÖ, but with his own list: the "Movement of Generations".