Unique event
Win festival passes for the Grand Lighthouse!
The Grand Lighthouse Festival brings urban sound and alpine charm to Bad Gastein from January 23 to 26, 2025. Europe's first winter boutique festival promises a unique experience of house & techno, spectacular locations and an incomparable atmosphere. We are giving away 2x2 festival passes (for all days) including the Grand Pool Party. Take part and experience a weekend full of music, art and enjoyment!
Bad Gastein is currently experiencing a renaissance. Praised by media such as Monocle, Condé Nast Traveller and Die Zeit, the destination combines one of Austria's best ski resorts with a lifestyle-oriented spa and wellness offer, including the brand new award-winning hotels Straubinger, Badeschloss and The Comodo. The aim of the organizers: to make Bad Gastein the "place to be" for a weekend for music, art and culinary lovers, winter sports fans and trendsetters from all over Europe.
Unlike many other winter destinations that focus on mainstream acts, the festival focuses on the underground club scene and current trends in electronic music. In addition to the extensive music program, guests can expect a diverse supporting program ranging from art and food ups to night tobogganing.
Incomparable locations such as the legendary Bellevue Alm, Stubnerkogel platform (Alpine Panorama Rave at 2200m) or the Felsentherme Bad Gastein (Grand Pool Party) round off the program. For those who want to relax between parties, a specially curated yoga and retreat program in collaboration with the Hotel Miramonte offers the perfect opportunity to unwind.
krone.at spoke to "Lighthouse" creative director Hennes Weiss about the festival and what guests can expect in 2025.
krone.at: How many times has the event taken place and how has it evolved over the years?
Hennes Weiss: A project of this kind doesn't happen overnight, you usually have to develop festival concepts over three years and also have the patience to do so. In 2023, we did a small test run in just one location (Hotel Weissmayr) to make friends with the city/municipality, the spa & tourism association and local stakeholders (lift companies, hoteliers, etc.) and to explore future prospects and possibilities. Limited to 400 people, the feedback from our community was so good that we were sold out after 1 month. Last year, we officially developed the concept together with the Bad Gastein Tourist Board for the first time. From January 23 - 26, we are now entering the second round, so to speak, and are slowly but surely getting closer to the final concept. For example, for the first time in 2025 we are also playing on the Stubnerkogel at 2200m (Sat. 25.1. 12.00-16.00 "Alpine Panorama Rave"; note) and the Felsentherme is also rented exclusively for a pool party. In other words, we are taking things step by step with organic growth.
krone.at: What was the original motivation or idea behind creating this event?
Hennes Weiss: You have to know that we've been around for 12 years with the "Lighthouse Festival" brand, but as a Viennese company we haven't organized a single festival in our home country of Austria to date. The focus - and especially with our guiding principle "electronic music on vacation" - has always been abroad. We combine a music festival with a trip or vacation, and this combination makes us unique. Nevertheless, it was obvious to finally include a project in Austria in our portfolio. The pandemic has greatly changed travel behavior and Austrian tourism in general is experiencing an upswing again, which we are also taking advantage of. With 3 festivals by the sea during the hot season, it was logical for us to finally do something in winter. It's obvious that we finally chose Bad Gastein as the location: unique Belle Epoque charm meets top ski resort.
krone.at: What feedback have you received from participants in the past?
Hennes Weiss: The big challenge for us are issues such as logistics (e.g. stage at 2200m) and customizing the event format to the given locations and their framework conditions. We develop ourselves further every year and try to harmonize the best possible overall concept with annual upgrades. In our case, it is about a city takeover with an "event hopping" character, i.e. there is still a lot to do to make our audience aware that there is not just one big stage where everyone can go at the same time. This creates a very unique character that we like and has already been very well received in the last few editions.
krone.at: Which target group would you particularly like to address with this event, and why?
Hennes Weiss: Basically, most people know what to expect when Lighthouse is the sender. In this case, however, we are deliberately positioning ourselves as a "Winter Music, Art & Wellness Festival" (unlike in Croatia, for example, where it's a 5-day rave). The USP therefore also lies in the different target groups, from urban underground club culture to older lifestyle-savvy guests who see a spa in their hotel as a must. In the first few years, our focus was on the cities of Vienna and Munich and the German-speaking region. The desire to get to the ski slopes at least once a year plays a not insignificant role in this.
krone.at: Have there been any particular challenges or highlights in the past that have shaped the event?
Hennes Weiss: Just to pick out one example: The fact that we can/are allowed to rent the famous Felsentherme exclusively for a Grand Pool Party - and in reasonable conditions - for the 2nd edition is an incredible gift and something we don't take for granted. Last year we tested it for the first time softly (not exclusively) with a cozy "pool session". The mix of our festival guests and pensioners in bathrobes was, let's put it this way, exciting :-). That's why my absolute tip for the festival is not to miss the pool party this year, because we're adding a lot, exclusively accessible only for our guests. Capacity is of course limited, but tickets are still available on our website.
New this year: the festival pass already includes external services such as entry to the thermal spa and lift rides. Tickets are available as 3- or 2-day passes, as well as day passes for Friday or Saturday. Single event tickets are also available, depending on capacity at the box office.
Secure the last tickets now at: www.lighthouse.plus
Take part now and win!
If you've got the urge now: We are giving away 2x2 festival passes for the Grand Lighthouse Festival 2025 - including access to the exclusive Grand Pool Party at the Felsentherme. Subscribers to our "Guten Morgen" newsletter have double the chance of winning!
Simply take part and, with a bit of luck, be in with a chance. The closing date for entries is January 20, 2025, 4 pm. Read the conditions of participation here!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.