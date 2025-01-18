Win festival passes for the Grand Lighthouse!

krone.at: How many times has the event taken place and how has it evolved over the years?

Hennes Weiss: A project of this kind doesn't happen overnight, you usually have to develop festival concepts over three years and also have the patience to do so. In 2023, we did a small test run in just one location (Hotel Weissmayr) to make friends with the city/municipality, the spa & tourism association and local stakeholders (lift companies, hoteliers, etc.) and to explore future prospects and possibilities. Limited to 400 people, the feedback from our community was so good that we were sold out after 1 month. Last year, we officially developed the concept together with the Bad Gastein Tourist Board for the first time. From January 23 - 26, we are now entering the second round, so to speak, and are slowly but surely getting closer to the final concept. For example, for the first time in 2025 we are also playing on the Stubnerkogel at 2200m (Sat. 25.1. 12.00-16.00 "Alpine Panorama Rave"; note) and the Felsentherme is also rented exclusively for a pool party. In other words, we are taking things step by step with organic growth.