Club takes a stand
Corona, gendering: Kiel’s new signing needs an explanation
Barely arrived, already in the (dubious) spotlight: John Tolkin, new signing for German Bundesliga club Holstein Kiel, needs an explanation. At least the club feels obliged to make a statement. It's about coronavirus, gender stereotyping and conspiracy theories.
"In the past, he had liked some posts related to gender identity, the corona pandemic and conspiracy theories," the club begins its long(er) message. Kiel is responding to the recent discussions about Tokin's possible world view. After all, being a footballer has long since become a political issue. So Kiel set out with an attempt to straighten things out.
"Didn't want to offend anyone"
"As part of the signing of John Tolkin, we spoke to the player about these issues due to the circumstances of his criticized social media activities. John has credibly explained to us in these discussions that he did not intend to hurt or offend anyone with these likes," the club writes on its own website: "Furthermore, shortly after the criticism of his behavior arose, John has already publicly apologized for it in a US television interview, among other things."
"Respect all people"
Tolkin himself also had to grovel, of course. "I regret that things I have done in my social media activities in the past may have hurt, irritated or offended people. That was never my intention. I would like to take this opportunity to assure you 100 percent that I respect all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity," he is quoted as saying.
That should be the end of all political matters and Tolkin will now only deliver sporting headlines. Maybe even today.
At 3.30 pm, Kiel play at home against Hoffenheim and coach Christian Ilzer. Who could also urgently use some positive headlines.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
