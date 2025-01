Goal and assist: no goalie before him has achieved this

"Really exciting"

Nedeljkovic is only the 16th goalie ever to score in the NHL. "It's really exciting," said the 29-year-old. "I've always loved playing with the puck." Away from scoring points, he also impressed in his core role, recording a strong 40 saves. It was the first win for the Penguins after three recent defeats. The Sabres, who had lost 13 in a row during the season, remain bottom of the Eastern Conference.