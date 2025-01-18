Prohibition zones demanded
Provincial head wants tougher action against beggars
The "Krone" story about homeless people in Graz who spend their nights outdoors and refuse a warm bed caused a stir. Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) speaks of intolerable conditions and wants to create no-entry zones.
The cold and wet weather is currently making strolling through the city center of Graz a rather unmanageable pleasure. Even wrapped up thickly, the temperatures only invite you to linger to a limited extent. It is therefore unimaginable for many people to spend even the nights outdoors. In the state capital, several homeless people have reportedly set up camp in and around Herrengasse and are even sleeping there despite the freezing cold.
Social services explained that they were looking after these people but could not force them to move into a shelter. Similar comments were heard from the office of Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ). Governor Mario Kunasek was also aware of the debate: "It is regrettable that these people from Eastern Europe are sleeping on the streets of Graz's old town center of their own free will and not going to one of the emergency shelters. Nobody is forced to spend the night outdoors, especially in our provincial capital," the FPÖ leader clarified.
Styria should follow the example of other federal states
He now wants to equip the local authorities with the necessary "tools" to prevent such situations in future. "This situation is intolerable for the population and the cityscape and is proof of how right we are in Styria with our government program. We want to give the municipalities the authority to establish no-begging zones in certain public places." According to Kunasek, Styria would follow the example of the federal states of Burgenland, Salzburg, Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Lower Austria and Upper Austria with this so-called authorization to issue ordinances.
However, the Graz ÖVP is also holding City Mayor Kahr to account: "The mayor must now take action in the interests of those affected, but also in the interests of all fellow citizens - there is imminent danger," demands club leader Anna Hopper. With temperatures as low as minus nine degrees, the homeless could be in mortal danger.
