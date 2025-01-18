Provincial head wants tougher action against beggars

Styria should follow the example of other federal states

He now wants to equip the local authorities with the necessary "tools" to prevent such situations in future. "This situation is intolerable for the population and the cityscape and is proof of how right we are in Styria with our government program. We want to give the municipalities the authority to establish no-begging zones in certain public places." According to Kunasek, Styria would follow the example of the federal states of Burgenland, Salzburg, Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Lower Austria and Upper Austria with this so-called authorization to issue ordinances.