Money for bus lines and buildings in the city of Salzburg
125 million euros are being invested in the city of Salzburg this year - not only in huge cultural projects, but also in housing. And where there are many residents, there is also a great need for infrastructure - with the city government focusing on childcare.
Schallmoos
At the end of the semester break, Schallmoos will have better bus connections. Line 22 will be extended in the north of the district to Schallmoos school. There will also be new stops at Vilniusstraße, Maierhofweg and Hans-Knoll-Straße. There will be a quarter-hourly service during the week.
Elisabeth suburb
Two new cycle routes from the main railway station to the Salzach are to be approved by the municipal council in 2025. The southern route is to be implemented this year. It will connect the main railway station with Saint-Julien-Straße. A separate cycle path is to be built along Rainerstraße.
Maxglan
The Albus headquarters opposite the recycling center on Siezenheimer Straße will have a roof over the bus parking spaces by the end of April. The flying roof will be fitted with 1700 photovoltaic modules that will produce electricity to charge the e-buses parked underneath. The façade of the headquarters facing the cemetery will be greened.
Aigen
Expanding childcare is a core objective of the new city government. This is why investments will be made on a grand scale in 2025. For example, a new childcare facility is to be built in Aignerstraße. Two toddler groups are to move into the planned project. Two million euros have been budgeted for this project.
Parsch
The Rennbahnsiedlung housing estate in Parsch will be connected to public transport with its own bus route. From the end of the semester break, line 17 will run between Hanuschplatz and the Rennbahnsiedlung on the Salzach. There will be another stop at Prälat-Winkler-Straße and Volksgarten.
Morzg
The two gatehouses to the right and left of the driveway to Hellbrunn Palace will be completely renovated from spring 2025. They will house the "The Sound of Music" museum in the future. The city and state are sharing the total costs of more than five million euros. A private patron is also on board.
Itzling
Raiffeisenverband Salzburg is planning to redevelop the 8,000 square meter site of the former compound feed plant. RVS departments, a bank branch, offices, an event center and childcare facilities are to be built. The new compound feed plant is to be located outside Salzburg.
Gnigl
After a long period of planning, construction is set to begin at the end of the year: Heimat Österreich plans to build around 135 apartments on the site of the traditional costume manufacturer H. Moser at Bachstrasse 34. Two- to four-room apartments are planned. Half are to be offered as condominiums, the rest for rent.
Riedenburg
Various pipes will be replaced at Hildmannplatz, in Neutorstrasse and in several side streets over the course of the year. The work is expected to last until November 2025, and the work directly in front of Neutor will be faster. Traffic routing will largely remain the same, but disruptions are to be expected.
Liefering
The Liefering fire station is to be extended over the course of the coming year. A training room is to be built above the existing garage and an extension to the garage is to be built for a third fire engine. The costs are around one million euros and completion is planned for the current year.
Nonntal-Herrnau
Construction work on the extension of the Nonntal primary and secondary school has been underway since the fall. The schools will have two new gymnasiums, barrier-free access and a newly designed schoolyard. The work is due to be completed next year. The budget is 22 million euros.
Taxham
At the intersection of Otto-von-Lilienthal-Straße and Siezenheimer Straße, a new building with 31 apartments and three stores on the ground floor is currently under construction. The apartments range from studio apartments to 3-room apartments and are aimed at singles, couples and small families. Completion is planned for August 2026.
Old town
The refurbishment and extension of the Festspielhäuser is entering the next round: The excavation pit for the Festival Center will continue to be dug until March. After that, construction will begin: The shell of the building should be completed by October. It will still be some time before the Grosses Festspielhaus is renovated. This step will not take place until 2026.
New Town
The Orangery in Mirabell Gardens will be redesigned by the end of 2025. From next year, it will house a Unesco World Heritage Museum, whose central exhibit will be the famous Sattler Panorama. The panorama museum is to be upgraded in this way. The state and city are investing around seven million euros.
Lehen
Residential construction is being pushed ahead in Lehen. There are plans to build 28 new apartments in the Lehener Vierkanter by converting the attic. In addition, the derelict inner courtyard of the building is to be redesigned for the benefit of the residents. The target completion date is the third quarter of 2025.
Josefiau-Alpenstr.
The Provincial Police Directorate is taking a further step in the fight against cybercrime. From this year, officers will be trained with modernized training content in the newly established "Cyber Crime Training Center" (CCTC) at the provincial police headquarters. The premises are currently being equipped.
