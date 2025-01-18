Vorteilswelt
Animal shelter criticized

Suspected cases are now being investigated

Nachrichten
18.01.2025 11:00

An independent expert and the official investigation by the veterinary office will now shed light on the matter. Attention will also be paid to the failed handover of a dog, which is said to have taken place under extremely dangerous conditions. 

0 Kommentare

Following the serious accusations - as we reported - against the provincial animal shelter in Eisenstadt due to possible failures in the care of dogs, animal welfare councillor Astrid Eisenkopf gathered all those involved around a table and also invited the "Krone" to attend. The fact that the leading politician (SPÖ) took more than two hours of her time to see for herself so close to election day must be highly commended.

Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf is also an animal welfare councillor. Clarifying the allegations is a matter close to her heart. (Bild: Büro Eisenkopf)
Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf is also an animal welfare councillor. Clarifying the allegations is a matter close to her heart.
(Bild: Büro Eisenkopf)

Bleak days at Sonnenhof
However, the management of the home itself initially wanted no part of the allegations and showed no understanding for the concerns expressed. "I got the impression that they didn't want to hear any criticism at all", said "Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner after the meeting.

In the end, there was a rethink in the interests of the animals: "We will consider any suggestions for improvement - especially regarding the handover of the dog 'Hec' - with the help of an external expert and then incorporate them into our future work," says association chairwoman Nicole Schlaffer.

The provincial veterinary authority will now also start an investigation into the animal welfare violations in question and will hopefully listen to all sides. The "Krone" animal corner will continue to take a close look at this case!

Katharina Lattermann
Maggie Entenfellner
Kommentare
