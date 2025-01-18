Tyrolean voice for many world-famous brands

Language training for fun and games

"I did a language course in Berlin five years ago as a joke," the 29-year-old tells the Krone. Lara learned how to use her voice with spoken wedding invitations for friends, fun recordings and short advertising clips for her boyfriend, an up-and-coming music producer who is becoming increasingly well-known in Germany in particular. "Of course, I had the great advantage that my boyfriend already had the expensive equipment you need for this," says the Tyrolean.