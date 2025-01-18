Vorteilswelt
Hobby became dream job

Tyrolean voice for many world-famous brands

18.01.2025 13:00

A hobby turned into a dream job! Tyrolean Lara Heiss (29) is an advertising spokesperson for numerous world-famous companies and can already dream a little of the big screen.

Have you seen an advertisement for Vinted, Red Bull, Raiffeisen, HelloFresh or Asics on TV or heard one on the radio recently? Then you also know the voice of Lara Heiss. Born in Innsbruck, she makes the offers of world-famous brands palatable to us every day - sometimes gently and understandingly, sometimes enthusiastically or really emotionally.

Lara Heiss, the all-rounder (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Lara Heiss, the all-rounder
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Language training for fun and games
"I did a language course in Berlin five years ago as a joke," the 29-year-old tells the Krone. Lara learned how to use her voice with spoken wedding invitations for friends, fun recordings and short advertising clips for her boyfriend, an up-and-coming music producer who is becoming increasingly well-known in Germany in particular. "Of course, I had the great advantage that my boyfriend already had the expensive equipment you need for this," says the Tyrolean.

Facts and figures

Various audio samples and booking options can be found online at www.laraheiss.com

After setting up a sustainable fashion label together with her mother, the millennial became self-employed as a freelancer and copywriter last year, moved to Barcelona and now gives her voice to companies for advertising purposes as a side job, so to speak.

Vinted as a real "door opener"
The second-hand platform Vinted was a "door opener". After that, many new brands got in touch and Lara was happy to voice the commercials for them. "I only said no to one provider that didn't appeal to me at all," laughs the likeable Spaniard-by-choice. But she would never do advertising for weapons, for example.

The Tyrolean told the "Krone" how she got this dream job. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The Tyrolean told the "Krone" how she got this dream job.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

The dream of the big screen
And the big dream? "It would be really cool to record an audio book and be booked as a voice actress for a movie," says the 29-year-old. Maybe soon not only TV viewers and radio listeners, but also moviegoers will get to know Lara's voice ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
