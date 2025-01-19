Next generation
Local council elections: What young voters expect
Young voters want to have a say: mobility, environmental protection and cohesion are at the top of their agenda. But will the parties manage to meet their expectations - or will the opportunity for change be missed?
The local council elections in Lower Austria on January 26 could be groundbreaking: More and more young people are taking on an increasingly important role in the political landscape. Issues such as mobility, reforms and social cohesion are at the heart of their expectations. However, the question remains as to whether the political landscape is ready to respond to the demands of this generation.
"I hope that the municipal elections will also bring young people onto the municipal council and get them involved."
Selina Baumgartner (18) aus Tulln
Young generation with clear goals
The concerns of young voters are clear: better public transport, with regional solutions, environmental protection and greater cooperation in the municipalities. At the same time, our street survey shows that many people feel reluctant or uncertain about politics - a sign that their expectations have often remained unfulfilled so far.
I am hoping for a high voter turnout because I think it is important that democratic rights are upheld and that high-quality political interaction is important."
Lukas Schönsgiebel (33) aus St. Pölten
Political parties focus on young candidates
The Young People's Party (JVP) wants to enable young people to play an active role in politics and is focusing on broad participation: With a total of around 1,700 candidates under the age of 25 in 568 Lower Austrian municipalities, it wants to ensure that the concerns of the younger generation are heard. The other parties are not sending as many youth candidates into the race. However, the SPÖ, FPÖ, Greens and Neos are also relying on young politicians on their candidate lists in many places.
Election day will show whether the political players succeed in gaining the trust of young voters and translating their demands into real change. After all, taking the younger generation seriously and implementing their concerns not only secures the future of the municipalities, but also strengthens trust in politics.
In five municipalities, young people still have to be patient before casting their votes: Because in the statutory towns of Krems, St. Pölten and Waidhofen an der Ybbs, elections will be held on other dates. And in Vösendorf and Pernersdorf in the Weinviertel region, early elections were only held last year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.