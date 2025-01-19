Local council elections: What young voters expect

Political parties focus on young candidates

The Young People's Party (JVP) wants to enable young people to play an active role in politics and is focusing on broad participation: With a total of around 1,700 candidates under the age of 25 in 568 Lower Austrian municipalities, it wants to ensure that the concerns of the younger generation are heard. The other parties are not sending as many youth candidates into the race. However, the SPÖ, FPÖ, Greens and Neos are also relying on young politicians on their candidate lists in many places.