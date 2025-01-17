Israel: Green light for ceasefire agreement

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire, which is to come into force on Sunday. In principle, the agreement provides for an initial six-week ceasefire and the release of some hostages held by Hamas. In return, Palestinian prisoners are to be released from Israeli custody. As a first step, 33 Hamas hostages are to be released: all women, children and men over 50. In return, Israel wants to release all women and children under the age of 19 from the prisons. Later, the Israeli military is to gradually withdraw from the Gaza Strip. Despite the agreement, Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip continued on Friday. According to Palestinian reports, at least 101 people have died since the agreement was reached.