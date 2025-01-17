Shipyard: “Develop” mainland, pause for peninsula

The course ahead of the municipal elections is clear: after the end of the development plans by Signa, the peninsula on the historic shipyard site in Korneuburg is still a point of discussion. Most recently, ÖVP mayor Christian Gepp said that building on the site is currently not an issue: "It is not compatible with a small town. There is no access road, there is no overall project and we should push ahead with the development of the mainland first."