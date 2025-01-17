Controversial plans
Shipyard: “Develop” mainland, pause for peninsula
A "Danube island of the Lower Austrians?" The shipyard peninsula in Korneuburg has long been the subject of controversy. Before the municipal council elections, it is clear: the area will not (currently) be built on.
The course ahead of the municipal elections is clear: after the end of the development plans by Signa, the peninsula on the historic shipyard site in Korneuburg is still a point of discussion. Most recently, ÖVP mayor Christian Gepp said that building on the site is currently not an issue: "It is not compatible with a small town. There is no access road, there is no overall project and we should push ahead with the development of the mainland first."
Project causes a stir
But now the political discussion has picked up speed again. SPÖ Deputy Mayor Bernadette Haider-Wittmann explained that Provincial Councillor Sven Hergovich had invited the mayor to two talks to find a solution with the provincial government. However, the offer had been rejected.
In any case, the "Krone" immediately received an answer from the ÖVP politician in question: "I would have been willing to talk at any time. But I did not receive any documents - which I asked for. However, the information would have been absolutely necessary for the meeting."
Association remains "vigilant"
The "Brennpunkt Werft" association, on the other hand, sees its wishes for a green island fulfilled (for the time being). "We consider this to be a first major success," they say. And: they will remain vigilant on the subject of the "shipyard" even after the election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
