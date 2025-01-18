ÖVP wants to take a tougher stance on asylum in St. Pölten

A 15-year-old jihadist from St. Pölten who planned an attack on Vienna's Westbahnhof railway station, IS graffiti in the city centre and many radicalized young people - political Islam is also showing its frightening face in the provincial capital. Not only, but also the consequences of immigration, as Florian Krumböck emphasizes. As club chairman of the ÖVP, he is calling for St. Pölten to have its own integration office. In place of the 300,000 euro position for diversity, for example. "We can no longer close our eyes to this social change, as the red city government is doing," Krumböck says, openly annoyed.