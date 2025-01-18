The power of the US billionaires

How right he is! Billionaires Elon Musk (Tesla, X), Jeff Bezos (Amazon, Washington Post) and Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) are already kowtowing to Donald Trump, who is set to flush more profits into their coffers. What's more, they are not only dreaming of resetting the rules of the game in the most powerful world power, but also of conquering space. They already have the media and advertising world under control.