"Krone" commentary
The power of the US billionaires
In his farewell speech, former US President Joe Biden warned of the power of US billionaires: "Today, an oligarchy of extreme wealth, power and influence is emerging in America that literally threatens our entire democracy."
How right he is! Billionaires Elon Musk (Tesla, X), Jeff Bezos (Amazon, Washington Post) and Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) are already kowtowing to Donald Trump, who is set to flush more profits into their coffers. What's more, they are not only dreaming of resetting the rules of the game in the most powerful world power, but also of conquering space. They already have the media and advertising world under control.
Joe Biden is an old man, but he has correctly recognized that a new challenge has arisen here: the power of the US billionaires is beginning to control our world.
What should we do as a small country? We can help to strengthen Europe and we can make sure that responsible people are elected again. Those who are not primarily interested in their huge fortunes, but in a better life for as many people as possible.
These days, funeral services are being held in Austria for personalities such as Androsch, Taus and Raidl. They thought outside the box. We have them, the "good guys", but they also need the voters' approval. Otherwise, only the rich and greedy will rule. . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.