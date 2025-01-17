Hotel in tourist stronghold still on hold

No EIA procedure necessary

Despite positive building and commercial negotiations, construction is still not underway. Mayor Alexander Scheutz is not sparing in his criticism of the authorities: "Most recently, a review initiated last year by the environmental lawyer as to whether an environmental impact assessment procedure is necessary in terms of the World Heritage Site took seven months. It is not necessary. Actually, the state already determined in 2019 in the course of the dedication procedure that no EIA was necessary, but at that time the World Heritage Site was not yet a criterion."