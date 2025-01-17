Will winlessness end?
Wengen: Five reasons for the great ÖSV redemption
The Austrian men's ski team's lack of victories should finally come to an end today on the Lauberhorn in Wengen. Vincent Kriechmayr feels right at home in the classic.
The "Krone" reports from Wengen
Winless. That's annoying. Because of his own expectations. But also because of the general and media "counting". Our men's skiers are currently 23 World Cup races without a win. "That's part of the game," says Austria's men's boss Marko Pfeifer calmly. "We are facing up to it. After all, Austria is a skiing nation, so victories are expected."
Together with the "Krone", Austria's team went in search of good reasons why the lack of victories will come to an end at the three races in Wengen of all places, i.e. in the Swiss lions' den.
The Vincent Kriechmayr factor
The Upper Austrian traditionally feels right at home in the fairytale village in the Swiss Alps. Vinc is definitely our hottest ticket today in the super-G and tomorrow in the downhill (which he has already won twice). "If he hits a run here, he'll be hard to beat," Pfeifer knows. Kriechmayr himself promises: "I will take my heart in my hands and step on the gas." To get in the mood, the 2021 double world champion skied up to the Jungfraujoch yesterday and enjoyed the breathtaking view in postcard weather.
The Manuel Feller factor
The Tyrolean will be the defending champion in the slalom on Sunday. But: Feller has been eliminated four times in the six slaloms so far this season. Hard to cope with? "Felli has often surprised us," says Pfeifer.
The Swiss factor
Races in Switzerland suit our boys. Their record in Wengen is also good. In the last 18 races on the Lauberhorn, there have been six Austrian victories. Only once since 2018 (2023) has an Austrian not smiled from the top step of the podium on the Lauberhorn weekend.
The ski god factor
Gambled away half-time leads, bitter injuries, narrowly missing out on top places. The red-white-red team has not really had any luck so far this winter. "At some point, the ski god will have to look down on us," the head coach is convinced.
The team spirit factor
Despite the wait for the redemptive victory, heads remain up and the focus remains on the essentials. Pfeifer: "Nobody gets nervous, the mood in the team is great. We are all working diligently and professionally, the lads are driving fast and relaxed. Then there will certainly be a 'rustle' in the form of a victory soon."
And what does Pfeifer actually say about Matthias Mayer's possible comeback towards the 2026 Olympics? "Only Mothl himself can judge that. He is now taking his job as a forerunner at the World Championships very seriously. We'll see what happens after that. In terms of skiing and physically, he would certainly still have what it takes. And of course we would be the last to say no"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
