Gastronomy spokesman calls for new sick leave regulations

The domestic catering industry has come under severe pressure in recent years - the "Krone" has reported in detail. "Rising staff costs coupled with a shortage of employees, a surge in the cost of goods and energy and, last but not least, excessive bureaucracy have taken their toll on our businesses," criticizes Stefan Sternad, chairman of the gastronomy section of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce. The sluggish negotiations for a new federal government are an opportunity for the man from Villach to put on the pressure: "We've been fobbed off with lip service for long enough. We've had enough of that, now we need concrete action," says Sternad, who would like to see solutions in four areas in particular: