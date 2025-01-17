Only from the 4th day
Gastronomy spokesman calls for new sick leave regulations
The government negotiations in Vienna are in full swing - in the meantime, Carinthian Chamber of Commerce and Catering Chairman Stefan Sternad is making controversial demands. Among other things, it is about sick leave, which is a burden on entrepreneurs.
The domestic catering industry has come under severe pressure in recent years - the "Krone" has reported in detail. "Rising staff costs coupled with a shortage of employees, a surge in the cost of goods and energy and, last but not least, excessive bureaucracy have taken their toll on our businesses," criticizes Stefan Sternad, chairman of the gastronomy section of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce. The sluggish negotiations for a new federal government are an opportunity for the man from Villach to put on the pressure: "We've been fobbed off with lip service for long enough. We've had enough of that, now we need concrete action," says Sternad, who would like to see solutions in four areas in particular:
The gastronomy spokesperson has long been calling for tax-free overtime: "We are educating people to do nothing," says Sternad, annoyed. There is an urgent need to reduce the tax burden for those who are performance-oriented and want to work more: "The hospitality industry is calling for all overtime to be tax-free - you have to be able to build up overtime again." Apparently, this demand even made it into the coalition papers during the negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos.
"Those who want to work must not be the stupid ones"
According to Sternad, the reform of the flat-rate tax and the increase to 650,000 euros was also discussed in the government negotiations: "We have already provided a lot of content for this major project," explains the gastronomy spokesperson. This would reduce tax pressure and bureaucracy. Sternad also calls for an increase in additional income limits for students as well as a reduction in taxes and tax burdens for retired people: "Students or pensioners who want to work are being punished for their work instead of being rewarded. Those who want to work must not be the stupid ones!"
Controversial proposal on sick leave
The lobbyist is particularly bold when it comes to sick leave regulations - depending on the duration of the employment relationship, employers finance six to twelve weeks of continued remuneration in the event of illness: "Continued remuneration during sick leave is one of the most burning issues," Sternad is certain. For many restaurateurs, the current regulations are a threat to their livelihood: "We demand that the costs of sick leave be fully covered from the fourth day onwards!" The social insurance providers should pay for this: "After all, the ÖGK has the second largest budget in the Republic!"
I would like to initiate an objective discussion about whether there should be sick leave of less than three days at all - or whether this period should be compensated with time off in lieu, vacation or similar.
Stefan Sternad, WKK-Obmann der Sparte Gastronomie
Sternad also hopes that this will lead to more intensive monitoring by the authorities: "Short-term sick leave is also a problem, and companies can no longer afford it. I would like to initiate an objective discussion about whether there should be sick leave of less than three days at all - or whether this period should be compensated with time off in lieu, vacation or similar. From the fourth day of sick leave, the social insurance providers should pay," Sternad questions these regulations. The restaurateur also criticizes telephone or retroactive sick notes: "Yes, issues that are unpleasant must also be addressed - but this is reasonable for people. Especially the good taxpayers and hackers!"
