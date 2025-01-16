“Mass tax through the back door”: Gewessler angry

Greenpeace: "Billions in fines loom"

According to Greenpeace, there is a threat of high fines for failing to protect the climate and for Global 2000 this is a "completely ill-conceived cutback". The abolition of the climate bonus would primarily affect the rural population, who are often still dependent on cars. At the same time, it would make it more difficult for people in Austria to make their apartments and houses climate-friendly. "So they remain trapped in dependence on oil and gas." Greenpeace is calling for savings to be made on climate-damaging subsidies - up to 5.7 billion euros a year could be saved here.