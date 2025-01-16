FPÖ-ÖVP criticized
“Mass tax through the back door”: Gewessler angry
The blue-black coalition negotiators presented details of their consolidation package on Thursday, with which they want to save around 6.4 billion this year. The opposition parties and environmental organizations are sharply critical of this. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) is particularly incensed ...
For the outgoing Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewesler, the plans of the FPÖ and ÖVP are not only short-sighted, "but directly jeopardize the quality of life and the future of people in Austria."
"Mass tax through the back door"
She warns: "The planned end to the climate bonus is nothing more than a mass tax through the back door. The climate bonus was always intended as compensation for CO2 pricing. If the bonus is abolished, people will be doubly burdened: with higher costs and less support. That is socially unjust and a fatal sign in terms of climate policy."
The plans to cut climate protection measures are ideologically driven and dangerous.
In addition to the threat of cuts to the climate ticket, the FPÖ and ÖVP are also planning to cancel tax breaks for e-cars and PV systems. "Instead of supporting the energy transition and strengthening our business location, those who want to actively contribute to climate protection are now to be punished. Such a policy is oblivious to the future," criticizes Gewessler.
NEOS miss a long-term perspective
The NEOS lack a long-term perspective. "A one-off lawnmower will not put the state budget back on a healthy footing. And cutting alone is not a reform," says budget spokesperson Karin Doppelbauer. However, she also finds positive points: "NEOS welcome the ambition to want to prevent an EU deficit procedure with short-term measures."
"Attack on commuters"
The Burgenland SPÖ is also outraged. Club chairman Roland Fürst is annoyed that the climate bonus is to be abolished, but the CO2 tax remains. This would cost an average Burgenland household around 1000 euros. Fürst speaks of a "massive attack on commuters through the abolition".
It is remarkable that the FPÖ with Herbert Kickl is continuing the ÖVP's debt policy and making savings from those who work well and diligently.
Burgenlands SPÖ-Klubobmann Roland Fürst
"Everything is repeating itself, as it did from 2017 to 2019 when the FPÖ was in government. Once the FPÖ is in power, it throws all principles and promises overboard," emphasizes Fürst.
"Bad news" for the climate and the population
For Vienna's Climate Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ), the savings plans are "bad news" with potentially massive negative effects on domestic climate protection and therefore on the population. "Climate protection is human protection," emphasizes Czernohorszky.
Climate protection is human protection.
Wiens Klimastadtrat Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ)
WWF: "Negligent and counterproductive"
Environmental protection organizations have also reacted with indignation to the savings plans of the blue-black coalition negotiators. The WWF considers the announced cuts to climate protection measures to be "negligent and counterproductive".
The future federal government wants to make climate-friendly behavior more difficult instead of easier. This is the wrong approach.
WWF-Programmleiterin Hanna Simons
Greenpeace: "Billions in fines loom"
According to Greenpeace, there is a threat of high fines for failing to protect the climate and for Global 2000 this is a "completely ill-conceived cutback". The abolition of the climate bonus would primarily affect the rural population, who are often still dependent on cars. At the same time, it would make it more difficult for people in Austria to make their apartments and houses climate-friendly. "So they remain trapped in dependence on oil and gas." Greenpeace is calling for savings to be made on climate-damaging subsidies - up to 5.7 billion euros a year could be saved here.
People remain trapped in dependence on oil and gas.
Jasmin Duregger, Klima- und Energieexpertin bei Greenpeace
Attac: Anti-social measures
The globalization-critical organization considers the abolition of the possibility of additional earnings for unemployment benefit up to the low income threshold to be particularly anti-social. The trade union-affiliated Momentum Institute emphasizes that the austerity package does not include any significant contribution from either companies or the rich.
Global 2000 rejects, among other things, the announced end to the heating replacement program for energy-poor households.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
