Brad Pitt reacts in shock to fake Pitt scam

Fraudsters very convincing

Anne herself was initially suspicious that they were trying to trick her. But the scammers turned out to be too convincing: "I hardly know anything about social media and didn't understand what was possible." When "Brad" contacted her directly, the 53-year-old was madly in love. Not only did she transfer 830,000 euros for the alleged treatment costs of her famous lover, she even divorced her husband: "I was in love with him because he knew how to talk to a woman."