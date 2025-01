Too “hot” infusion, there was a flash fire in the sauna

On Wednesday evening, four fire engines and 30 firefighters were deployed to a sauna fire in Leonding. The 81-year-old homeowner wanted to take an infusion at around 7.29 p.m. when suddenly, for unknown reasons, a flash fire broke out and the wooden wall in the sauna began to burn.



Admitted to hospital

The man probably burned his hand in the process. According to him, he tried to extinguish the fire but was unable to do so. The man was taken to a hospital in Linz for further treatment. At 8.15 p.m., the fire department finally reported "fire out". Finally, the scene of the fire was inspected in the presence of the fire department.