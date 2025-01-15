Salzburg loses to South Tyrol, Linz wins thriller

While the top three - Fehervar, KAC and Bolzano - are now separated by just one point, Linz have moved back into the top six with only nine points behind the leading Hungarians. The Pustertalers, who had recently been surprisingly victorious against Fehervar and the KAC, were put in their place by an "overtime" goal from Luka Mayer (62'). Sean Brendan Collins had put the visitors in front with a double tally (8th, 18th), but the South Tyroleans equalized in the middle third. The Upper Austrians had also won the first two duels of the season.