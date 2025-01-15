ICE Hockey League
Salzburg loses to South Tyrol, Linz wins thriller
Austrian ice hockey champions Red Bull Salzburg conceded a 2-0 defeat at HC Bolzano in a match of the 48th round of the ICE Hockey League on Wednesday.
While the hosts bounced back after defeats in Graz and Villach, the Salzburg team came away empty-handed after three wins. The Black Wings Linz also played a supplementary game of the 30th round on South Tyrolean ice, winning 3:2 after overtime against the Pustertal Wölfen.
Anthony Salinitri (48th) and Matt Bradley (59th) scored into the empty net in front of almost 4,000 spectators in the Arena Bolzano. The visitors from Salzburg gritted their teeth against the league's top defense, with South Tyrol goalkeeper Sam Harvey, who already had the best ICE save percentage before the game, celebrating a shut-out. Bolzano thus kept their immediate rivals at bay in the duel between third and fourth, with six points separating the two clubs. After their first defeat of the season against HCB, Salzburg will host Villach on Friday.
While the top three - Fehervar, KAC and Bolzano - are now separated by just one point, Linz have moved back into the top six with only nine points behind the leading Hungarians. The Pustertalers, who had recently been surprisingly victorious against Fehervar and the KAC, were put in their place by an "overtime" goal from Luka Mayer (62'). Sean Brendan Collins had put the visitors in front with a double tally (8th, 18th), but the South Tyroleans equalized in the middle third. The Upper Austrians had also won the first two duels of the season.
30th round:
Pustertal Wölfe - Black Wings Linz 2:3 n.V. (0:2,2:0,0:0,0:1)
48th round:
HCB Südtirol - EC Salzburg 2:0 (00,0:0,2:0)
