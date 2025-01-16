Reasons for the rise
Cheapest food has never been so expensive
The Chamber of Labor is sounding the alarm about food prices. Retailers are also warning that things could get even worse.
Vienna's social markets are being stormed - the "Krone" reported. The Chamber of Labor believes it knows the reason for this and cites high food prices. The results of the price monitor paint a shocking picture: the average price of a basket of the 40 cheapest food and cleaning products has risen by around 53% since the wave of inflation caused by coronavirus (problems with supply chains). For this purpose, the prices in three branches of seven Viennese supermarkets and discount stores were examined over several days.
People must be able to afford to live. Politicians are called upon to provide affordable food.
Gabriele Zgubic, AK-Konsumentenschützerin
Low-income households suffer in particular
This development hits low-income households particularly hard because they often have to resort to the cheapest foods. And these are more expensive than ever before. The basket of goods, which includes products such as flour, orange juice, coffee beans and penne, reached its highest level to date in December 2024 at an average of 77.99 euros. Individual products recorded sharp price increases (see chart).
Now there is even a threat of further price increases
Gabriele Zgubic from the Chamber of Labor is calling for swift action: "People must be able to afford to live. Politicians are called upon to ensure affordable food." The AK sees the increase since 2021 as a result of general inflation and rapidly rising energy costs.
Trade association: "Retailers also affected"
Criticism of the AK calculation comes from the trade association. It also cites energy costs and high rents. However, retailers would not earn any "basket money" and would themselves suffer from high costs. Rainer Will, head of the trade association, warns of a further downward spiral: "At the end of 2024, important energy subsidies would be eliminated, while taxes and levies would increase."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.