Cheapest food has never been so expensive

Vienna's social markets are being stormed - the "Krone" reported. The Chamber of Labor believes it knows the reason for this and cites high food prices. The results of the price monitor paint a shocking picture: the average price of a basket of the 40 cheapest food and cleaning products has risen by around 53% since the wave of inflation caused by coronavirus (problems with supply chains). For this purpose, the prices in three branches of seven Viennese supermarkets and discount stores were examined over several days.