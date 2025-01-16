State intervenes
“First aid” for the Styrian fire departments
An important point in the government program is ticked off: in its meeting today, Thursday, the state government is adopting a new directive on compensation payments to the fire departments - and is thus giving the helpers a helping hand. "This means they are no longer supplicants," says state head Kunasek.
Severe hailstorms, devastating floods and huge forest fires, such as the blaze on the mountainside near Semriach at the end of December, pushed the Styrian Florianis to their limits last year. They also had to cope with the costs incurred during such large-scale operations - i.e. for catering for the crews, fuel, etc.
In the case of disasters, the state does provide financial assistance, but until now the existing guidelines did not contain any detailed information on the amount of reimbursements for the local fire departments. To date, there was also no provision for equipment damaged during disaster operations. The new blue-black coalition is now putting an end to this.
In its meeting today, Thursday, the state government is adopting a new directive on compensation payments to the white-green fire departments - and is thus giving the aid organization a helping hand. "In future, our fire departments will no longer be supplicants and will now know exactly and transparently what they will be reimbursed in the event of damage," says FPÖ Governor Mario Kunasek to "Krone".
These are the improvements for the fire departments
And these are the most important changes: Meals per helper will be increased from six to ten euros, and in future there will also be compensation for fuel costs for the return journey from the scene (which was previously not the case). Now the state will also dig deeper into its coffers if fire engines suffer a total loss, and the cost rates for damaged equipment will also be significantly increased.
Until now, fire departments have had to bear the costs of damaged or lost protective clothing - now the equipment will be replaced in full.
"The directive also applies retroactively for 2024," reports the head of the province, who pressed for speed in the decision. "So that the fire departments can finally get their money for the challenging previous year without bureaucracy."
"A first, essential step in the government program"
Black government partner Manuela Khom is also pleased: "By adapting the directive, we have implemented a first, essential step from our government program. Precisely because the comrades in arms go into action on a voluntary basis, they should not incur additional costs."
