Cult Greek whetted appetite to carry on

Fully booked

The restaurant will definitely be fully booked next Saturday evening. "After that, we'll decide whether and how to continue," says Sigiridis. As reported, the southerner has already prepared himself for a few leisurely weeks out of consideration for his health. He has even considered vacations on the Greek islands of Ikaria and Crete. But anyone who knows him knows that he also listens to his regular guests. And they want things to continue for at least a few more weeks.