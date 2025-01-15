Closure postponed
Cult Greek whetted appetite to carry on
The report about the plans to close the "Little Greek" in Wels has caused a real rush of guests. Now the boss of the restaurant is thinking of adding a few more weeks. Instead of January 18, the very last closing time could now be at the end of February. A survey is underway.
This coming Saturday should have been a very special day for Alexander Sigiridis. The "little Greek" is not only celebrating his wedding anniversary with his Maria. The plan was for him to close his restaurant for good in the evening. After 35 years, he wanted to ring the closing time for the last time.
But now the 63-year-old is thinking of extending it. "The response to the 'Krone' report about the plans to close is enormous. I have launched a survey and asked for honest answers. If a lot of people respond, we could close at the end of February." The cult restaurateur has now worked up an appetite for a few more weeks in his restaurant.
I've started a survey. If I get a lot of honest reservations, I might continue until the end of next month.
Alexander Sigiridis, Gastronom
Within a few hours, a large number of reservations came in. The unanimous tenor: everyone wants to enjoy the delicious Greek specialties again.
Fully booked
The restaurant will definitely be fully booked next Saturday evening. "After that, we'll decide whether and how to continue," says Sigiridis. As reported, the southerner has already prepared himself for a few leisurely weeks out of consideration for his health. He has even considered vacations on the Greek islands of Ikaria and Crete. But anyone who knows him knows that he also listens to his regular guests. And they want things to continue for at least a few more weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.