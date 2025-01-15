Vorteilswelt
Prices analyzed

These products are cheaper than last year

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 11:17

Although inflation in Germany has slowed overall, some products have become significantly more expensive compared to the previous year. You currently have to dig deeper into your pockets for household appliances and perfumes, but other electronic products are now significantly cheaper.

0 Kommentare

An analysis by the price comparison platform Geizhals.at shows that the price trends for the individual product categories vary greatly. Average prices in the period from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 were compared with those of the same period in the previous year.

Multifunction printers a third cheaper
The development was particularly pleasing for consumers who wanted to purchase a new multifunction printer: Almost a third less had to be spent on printers and scanners last year than in 2023 (down 30 percent). Energy storage devices and handheld game consoles also became much more affordable with average price reductions of 21% each. Prices for notebooks and cell phones fell slightly.

The price trend for processors (CPU) went in the opposite direction, with prices rising by an average of 18% last year. Cleaning robots (+13%) and perfumery products (+11%) also recorded noticeable price rises. Televisions and fully automatic coffee machines each became ten percent more expensive, closely followed by lawn mowing robots and smartwatches, which each rose by nine percent, clearly outpacing the general inflation rate.

Housing construction also became more expensive
According to preliminary data from Statistics Austria, the cost of building residential buildings and estates rose by 3.6% in 2024 compared to the previous year. In road and bridge construction, costs rose by an average of 3.5 and 2.6 percent respectively, and in water supply and sanitation construction by 4.0 percent, as the statistics authority announced on Wednesday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
