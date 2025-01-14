Do savings plans mean the end of the line for the climate ticket?

Danger of a "run" on the climate ticket with a deadline for savings

Holger Bonin, head of the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS), had also already described the climate ticket as an expensive measure. If the FPÖ and ÖVP decide to make savings here, the question is when they will apply - immediately or at a later date. According to Johannes Holler from the Fiscal Council, if a deadline is set, there is a risk that there will be a "run" on the climate ticket in the short term.