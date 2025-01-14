Half a billion euros:
Do savings plans mean the end of the line for the climate ticket?
The FPÖ and ÖVP want to save 6.39 billion euros this year, including 3.18 billion euros by cutting subsidies. In addition to the climate bonus, another prestige project of the Greens is reportedly in danger: the climate ticket. The "Krone" knows how much it will cost the state and how much would therefore be "up for grabs" for the budget.
The Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo) has calculated how much the climate ticket will cost the state, for example through subsidies and financial transfers to ÖBB, transport associations, etc. "The balance of incoming and outgoing payments was budgeted at 544.5 million euros for 2024," says Wifo spokesperson Markus Kiesenhofer.
Free climate ticket for 18-year-olds is expensive
The initiative launched on July 1 of the previous year, according to which anyone who turns 18 (or has turned 18 retroactively since January 1, 2024) can get the climate ticket for free for a year, is particularly expensive. Young people can even take advantage of this offer until their 21st birthday.
According to Wifo's calculations, this affects a total of around 88,000 people. At a price of 1179 euros per climate ticket as of this year, this initiative alone would cost 103.8 million euros if all those entitled to it actually took advantage of it. However, Wifo assumes that only 35% will actually do so. This would still result in costs of 36.3 million euros.
Of course, the extent to which the FPÖ and ÖVP want to make savings on the climate ticket will only be announced this Thursday, as announced on Monday. The following scenarios are possible:
- A complete abolition of the climate ticket
- A suspension of the climate ticket until the budget situation has sustainably improved again
- An increase in the price of the climate ticket.
Price increased this year from 1095 to 1179.30 euros
First introduced on October 26, 2021 - the national holiday - the Climate Ticket was valid for one year and cost 1095 euros until the end of 2024, i.e. exactly three euros per day. This year, the price has increased to 1179.30 euros, i.e. 3.23 euros per day. For certain groups, such as over-65s or people with disabilities, it currently costs 884.20 euros.
The climate ticket entitles the holder to use almost all forms of public transport, e.g. trains, buses, streetcars and subway trains. The aim of Noch Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler was to encourage more people to switch from cars to public transport.
Danger of a "run" on the climate ticket with a deadline for savings
Holger Bonin, head of the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS), had also already described the climate ticket as an expensive measure. If the FPÖ and ÖVP decide to make savings here, the question is when they will apply - immediately or at a later date. According to Johannes Holler from the Fiscal Council, if a deadline is set, there is a risk that there will be a "run" on the climate ticket in the short term.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.