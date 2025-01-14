Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Honorable behavior"

Sweden’s government wants to make naturalization more difficult

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 21:09

Sweden's government wants to make access to citizenship in its own country more difficult. An expert commission has recommended new hurdles. There have been discussions of this kind in Austria for years. 

0 Kommentare

According to an expert commission's recommendation on Tuesday, anyone wishing to become a Swedish citizen in future will have to live in the country for eight years and demonstrate "honorable behavior". 

"Citizenship must be earned"
The Swedish Minister of Migration, Johan Forssell, explained on Instagram that "citizenship must be earned and not handed out unconditionally".

Language and value test 
The proposal states that applicants for Swedish citizenship must have lived in the Scandinavian country for eight years instead of five, and must also pass a language test and a test on Swedish society and values. The expert commission proposes that the reform should come into force on June 1, 2026.

"Common Swedish identity"
Swedish citizenship helps to unite people from different backgrounds under a "common Swedish identity", said Forssell. This is particularly important at a time when Sweden is welcoming hundreds of thousands of people from many parts of the world, as has been the case in recent years.

The condition of "honorable behavior", which will in future be linked to obtaining citizenship, refers primarily to people who have committed a misdemeanor or a crime, or who are in debt. Kirsi Laakso Utvik, the head of the expert commission, explained that it would be more difficult for these people to obtain Swedish citizenship in future.

Sweden's strict immigration policy
The move to make the path to Swedish citizenship even more difficult is the latest measure of this kind since the center-right government under Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson took office in 2022. The right-wing populist Sweden Democrats in particular, who support Kristersson's government, are seen as advocates of a strict immigration policy.

Austria: SPÖ Vienna wants easing, ÖVP against 
In Austria, the SPÖ in Vienna is known to want to make access to citizenship easier. As far as the waiting period is concerned, the mayor can imagine a reduction to five years. This has been vehemently opposed by the ÖVP to date. "With us, there will be no mass naturalizations. Citizenship is at the end and not the beginning of a successful integration process, which is why any easing of the citizenship process must be clearly rejected," emphasized Christian Stocker in November 2022. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf