Sweden’s government wants to make naturalization more difficult

Austria: SPÖ Vienna wants easing, ÖVP against

In Austria, the SPÖ in Vienna is known to want to make access to citizenship easier. As far as the waiting period is concerned, the mayor can imagine a reduction to five years. This has been vehemently opposed by the ÖVP to date. "With us, there will be no mass naturalizations. Citizenship is at the end and not the beginning of a successful integration process, which is why any easing of the citizenship process must be clearly rejected," emphasized Christian Stocker in November 2022.