Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Next plant planned

Chinese car supplier opens plant in Hungary

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 20:50

Even though the EU has introduced protectionist measures against China in order to protect its own automotive industry through cheap e-car imports, the Middle Kingdom is apparently finding enough loopholes to gain a foothold in Europe. This is happening with the active support of Hungary, where a producer of important basic components for electric motors is now building a plant.

0 Kommentare

Specifically, it is the Xinzhi Group, which, according to Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, will create almost 900 new jobs - not only in production, but also in research and development - with an investment of around 121 million euros. The plant will reportedly be built in the northern Hungarian town of Hatvan. It remains to be seen whether the 900 workers will be Hungarian or Chinese guest workers.

Will Hungarian or European workers be employed at the planned plant, or will most of them be Chinese? The government in Budapest has not said a word about this. (Bild: APA/AFP/STR)
Will Hungarian or European workers be employed at the planned plant, or will most of them be Chinese? The government in Budapest has not said a word about this.
(Bild: APA/AFP/STR)

"Hungary at the forefront of the switch to e-cars"
The new company in Hatvan should be able to produce one million stator and rotor parts for electric motors every year. Hungary is at the forefront of the transition to electric cars, as it is considered a stronghold and a pioneer in the global renewal of the automotive industry, said Szijjártó.

Agreement also with Volkswagen
However, the Hungarian chief diplomat emphasized that the investment was not only "good news for Hungary", but would also help to reverse the "economic decline of the EU". In fact, the European automotive industry would also benefit from the Chinese subsidiary - especially in the area of research and development. In the summer of last year, Xinzhi announced that an agreement had already been reached with Volkswagen for the supply of stator and rotor parts. This was the first major order from a car manufacturer outside of China.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is convinced that the Chinese investments are of great benefit to his country. (Bild: AFP)
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is convinced that the Chinese investments are of great benefit to his country.
(Bild: AFP)

Criticism of China's involvement in Hungary
China is very active in Hungary. Electric car manufacturer BYD is building a large plant in Szeged in southern Hungary, while battery cell producer Catl is building a mega-factory in Debrecen in eastern Hungary. Chinese companies are building the new railroad line from Budapest to the Serbian capital Belgrade. Hungary took out a loan of almost 900 million euros from the Chinese Exim Bank for the construction of the Hungarian section.

However, there are also warning voices in Hungary who point out that Chinese companies often largely protect their value chains, leaving little of the cake in the host countries. According to the media, the leadership in Beijing is investing primarily to avoid the EU's punitive tariffs because the cars are built in the European Union and not imported. A headline in the Hungarian business portal "G7" was also apt in this context: "More and more Chinese suppliers are building in Hungary, but is that good for us?"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf