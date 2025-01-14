Chinese car supplier opens plant in Hungary

Agreement also with Volkswagen

However, the Hungarian chief diplomat emphasized that the investment was not only "good news for Hungary", but would also help to reverse the "economic decline of the EU". In fact, the European automotive industry would also benefit from the Chinese subsidiary - especially in the area of research and development. In the summer of last year, Xinzhi announced that an agreement had already been reached with Volkswagen for the supply of stator and rotor parts. This was the first major order from a car manufacturer outside of China.