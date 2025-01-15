Criticism of the country
Construction industry suffers from a slump in orders
"The construction industry is down, more and more jobs have to be cut!" The Hausverstand list takes up the topic of "jobs" in the final spurt of the election campaign. Drastic cuts in federal subsidies are feared. Criticism is also directed at the guidelines for the awarding of construction projects by the state.
The market is in the doldrums. In Burgenland, the drop in orders already amounts to 8.5 percent. "As soon as the federal government cuts back on subsidies, the state will follow suit. This will have serious consequences for the labor market," fear the leading candidate of the Hausverstand list, Géza Molnár, and his fellow campaigner Manfred Kölly. The latter comes from the business world.
Companies not supported
For 50 years, he worked in the construction industry and the ancillary trade. "The displeasure about the current situation is unmistakable at the regulars' tables of our important business sector," notes Kölly. Specifically, he takes aim at the award criteria. "The state is building clinics and announcing one ground-breaking ceremony after another for local care centers, but the Burgenland companies are not being awarded the projects," Kölly complains.
Reference projects important
According to the tender guidelines, only those who can provide reference projects would be awarded the contract. "This means that only companies that have already been involved in hospital buildings, for example, or provide land for projects benefit," Kölly refers to two passages in the regulations. Sometimes a construction manager has to present projects worth at least five million euros, he adds.
"A prime example is the new state fire department headquarters, no Burgenland company is among the beneficiaries," Kölly denounces. The economy needs fresh impetus, says the Hausverstand list. The same applies to private house building. "Costs must be reduced and energy prices regulated fairly," demands Molnár.
