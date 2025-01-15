"Royal Warrants"
Princess Kate receives permission from Charles!
Princess Kate is on the verge of making royal and British economic history once again! According to an insider in the British media, the Princess of Wales will in future be allowed to award the prestigious Royal Warrant to British companies of her choice. A huge deal!
Because just about every British company would probably like to print the Princess's coat of arms and the words "By Appointment to H.R.H. The Princess of Wales" on their official stationery, advertising and packaging. Due to the so-called "Kate effect", an unparalleled sales boost could be expected as soon as King Charles gives the go-ahead.
The "Kate effect"
The so-called 'Kate effect' - the huge boom in sales of clothes worn by the mother-of-three - has already reportedly generated £1 billion (€1.2 billion) for the British fashion industry by 2021.
Royal Warrant
British companies that have a royal seal of approval, the Royal Warrant, are recognized for providing goods or services to the monarchy and are allowed to use the coat of arms of the king or heir to the throne they are associated with on packaging, advertising or stationery for five years.
Any brand that is officially recognized as one of Kate's favourites can therefore expect a significant increase in sales. And now people will also be able to buy British products with "her blessing" - worldwide, of course.
It will start as soon as King Charles makes it official and Kate and, of course, Prince William are allowed to start awarding their seals. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, only he and Queen Camilla have awarded such honors, with Charles already being allowed to choose brands as Prince of Wales.
First princess since Queen Mary
Particularly noteworthy: Kate is the first Princess of Wales since Queen Mary to continue this prestigious tradition. Queen Mary was the last Princess of Wales to award the Royal Seal of Approval before her husband, King George V, ascended the throne in 1910. Queen Elizabeth II never entrusted Princess Diana, Kate's predecessor and William's mother, with this task.
And there's another piece of good news from Kate. She has confirmed via social media that she is cancer-free. She had previously visited the clinic where her chemotherapy took place and thanked them for the good care they gave her and her husband Prince William.
