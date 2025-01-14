Gaming in Austria is the “industry of the future”

"Believe in the positive"when it comes to AI

He is fundamentally in favor of a differentiated approach. "I also think it's a shame, because it should be viewed in a much more positive light - with all due caution," says Filipp. "It's a tool and we will learn to use it. It will benefit us all." You only have to look back a few years: before the introduction of the first iPhone in 2007, few people could have imagined the extent to which smartphones and their various applications would permeate everyday life. Today, the versatile helper in your pocket is a matter of course, while at the same time people fear for their jobs because of AI. "It will be somewhere in the middle. Can it go wrong and you take a wrong turn somewhere? You always can. But you can also believe in the positive and the good."