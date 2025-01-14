RB Juniors against Zell
A Salzburg derby of stark contrasts
The Zell Polar Bears want to secure their play-off ticket in the Alps Hockey League. The Red Bull Juniors, on the other hand, want to get rid of the red lantern as quickly as possible. The derby could not offer many more contrasts.
The 77th Salzburg ice hockey derby since 2002 between Salzburg and Zell - it will be a meeting of stark contrasts on Tuesday in the Eisarena (19:15). While the Eisbären remain in the thick of the action at the top of the Alps Hockey League and have a play-off spot within their grasp, RB Juniors continue to hold the red lantern in their hands. "The two defeats at the weekend are still buzzing around in our heads," says Adrian Gesson, captain of the farm team in Hörl's first outing. The team only had a month off and recently played three games in three days. "That can't be an excuse, we're young, we're looking forward to the derby and we've got a score to settle with Zell after the two recent derby defeats. It's a new day, a new game," explained Gesson. New signing Lanzinger is set to make his debut.
The team from Zell celebrated a successful derby dress rehearsal with their victory in Sisak. However, top scorer McLeod and Altmann are also injured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
