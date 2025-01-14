Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Something is being created

Post wins twice – and attracts the fans

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 11:03

What a start to the new year! After the victory over Linz, Sokol/Post's volleyball ladies also turned up the heat against TI Innsbruck, dispatching the defending league champions 3:0 in their own hall. Boss Karl Hanzl is delighted: "We're on the right track, we want both titles this season."

0 Kommentare

The stands in the Post-Halle were very well attended - and the hundreds of spectators did not have to regret coming. On the contrary: The Viennese volleyball players put in a strong performance in the clash against TI Innsbruck and inflicted the first league defeat of the season on the champions and leaders with a 3:0 win. "That was a really strong match from us - both teams generally played at a very high level," said coach Zuzana Pecha-Tlstovičová. "My team put up a great fight and were rewarded for it." This is also reflected in the table, with Post now in second place and first in pursuit of Innsbruck.

The men also won, and there was a big crowd in the stands. (Bild: © Christian Käfer)
The men also won, and there was a big crowd in the stands.
(Bild: © Christian Käfer)

The men's team then followed suit at the same venue, beating St. Pölten 3:2. "It was a really exciting game with a full hall and a sensational atmosphere. A big thank you to our fans, it was really cool," beamed middle blocker Tobias Ofner. "After trailing 1:2 in sets, we dug in again and scored an important two points for the table." The team maintained seventh place and remains fully on course for the play-offs.

Club boss Karl Hanzl. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Club boss Karl Hanzl.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Boss Karl Hanz is also delighted. "It's nice to have won both games at the home doubles. We want both women's titles this season. After Linz, we've now also beaten TI Innsbruck again, which makes me very confident." In addition to Hanzl, Stefan Strauss, responsible for public relations, was also pleased with the popularity in the hall: "In terms of the atmosphere at a basic round match day, that was a new record for us. We can see that spectator interest continues to grow." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf