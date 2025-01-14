Something is being created
Post wins twice – and attracts the fans
What a start to the new year! After the victory over Linz, Sokol/Post's volleyball ladies also turned up the heat against TI Innsbruck, dispatching the defending league champions 3:0 in their own hall. Boss Karl Hanzl is delighted: "We're on the right track, we want both titles this season."
The stands in the Post-Halle were very well attended - and the hundreds of spectators did not have to regret coming. On the contrary: The Viennese volleyball players put in a strong performance in the clash against TI Innsbruck and inflicted the first league defeat of the season on the champions and leaders with a 3:0 win. "That was a really strong match from us - both teams generally played at a very high level," said coach Zuzana Pecha-Tlstovičová. "My team put up a great fight and were rewarded for it." This is also reflected in the table, with Post now in second place and first in pursuit of Innsbruck.
The men's team then followed suit at the same venue, beating St. Pölten 3:2. "It was a really exciting game with a full hall and a sensational atmosphere. A big thank you to our fans, it was really cool," beamed middle blocker Tobias Ofner. "After trailing 1:2 in sets, we dug in again and scored an important two points for the table." The team maintained seventh place and remains fully on course for the play-offs.
Boss Karl Hanz is also delighted. "It's nice to have won both games at the home doubles. We want both women's titles this season. After Linz, we've now also beaten TI Innsbruck again, which makes me very confident." In addition to Hanzl, Stefan Strauss, responsible for public relations, was also pleased with the popularity in the hall: "In terms of the atmosphere at a basic round match day, that was a new record for us. We can see that spectator interest continues to grow."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.