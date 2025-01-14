Post wins twice – and attracts the fans

The stands in the Post-Halle were very well attended - and the hundreds of spectators did not have to regret coming. On the contrary: The Viennese volleyball players put in a strong performance in the clash against TI Innsbruck and inflicted the first league defeat of the season on the champions and leaders with a 3:0 win. "That was a really strong match from us - both teams generally played at a very high level," said coach Zuzana Pecha-Tlstovičová. "My team put up a great fight and were rewarded for it." This is also reflected in the table, with Post now in second place and first in pursuit of Innsbruck.