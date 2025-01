First potential candidates for Markus Mader

However, Lustenau coach Markus Mader is not yet aware of any possible transfer. "But our sporting director has announced that test players will be arriving in the next few days. It's possible that Eyamba will be there." Sporting director Mirco Papaleo has put together a pool of interesting players, at least some of whom will be invited to trial training. "But if a new player comes in, everything has to fit, otherwise there's no point in signing him," says Mader, confirming that the current squad has sufficient development potential.