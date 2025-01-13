Cheerful mood despite freezing cold

It was bitterly cold at 10 a.m. on Monday morning when SW Bregenz kicked off their spring preparations on the snow-free but rock-hard artificial turf in New America. Despite the icy temperatures, which became more pleasant as training progressed thanks to the arrival of the sun, the mood among the Black & Whites was buoyant. For the first time after more than three weeks of individual training plans, every footballer enjoyed having a ball on their feet again. Nevertheless, training was concentrated and intensive. "The first test against Altach is on Saturday, and the ÖFB Cup against WAC in just over two weeks' time. We have to make good use of the time," says coach Regi van Acker, "the players did their homework during the break, it was a good first session."