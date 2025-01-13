SW Bregenz kick-off
Cheerful mood despite freezing cold
SW Bregenz kicked off their spring preparations on Monday morning. And it is full of highlights. The first test against Bundesliga side Altach is already on the agenda on Saturday, followed by the ÖFB Cup quarter-final at Wolfsberger AC at the end of the month.
It was bitterly cold at 10 a.m. on Monday morning when SW Bregenz kicked off their spring preparations on the snow-free but rock-hard artificial turf in New America. Despite the icy temperatures, which became more pleasant as training progressed thanks to the arrival of the sun, the mood among the Black & Whites was buoyant. For the first time after more than three weeks of individual training plans, every footballer enjoyed having a ball on their feet again. Nevertheless, training was concentrated and intensive. "The first test against Altach is on Saturday, and the ÖFB Cup against WAC in just over two weeks' time. We have to make good use of the time," says coach Regi van Acker, "the players did their homework during the break, it was a good first session."
Defender Stefan Umjenovic, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in July last year, was also able to take part in his first passing exercises. "The progress is really tremendous, the knee isn't showing any reaction," says the 29-year-old happily, "it's still too early for physical contact. But if it continues like this, I'll hopefully be fit again in a month."
Possible replacement for Renan
Bregenz are looking for a replacement for goalkeeper Renan, who left for Brazil in the winter. Serbian center forward Vasilije Delibašić was therefore also a test player at the kick-off, and the 21-year-old will be put under the microscope in the first week of training, which comprises a total of seven sessions. "If he does well, he could also be involved in the test match against Altach," says coach Van Acker.
