Martin Spengler: In the wine house there’s the Viennese song

They like to "Gschneizt & kampelt" for their counterparts, pay homage to the iconic Ottakringer wine house "Sittl" in an almost reverent manner and give tongue-in-cheek tips on how to make a living, "Waun i du waa". The dark abysses of existence reflect the light basic orientation of the songs. As is always the case when singing about and describing Austria in general and Vienna in particular, a heavy dose of melancholy is mixed into the lightness of existence. The stripped-down "Baba", for example, is a song chapter that gracefully creeps into the ear canals and evokes a variety of different emotions in the listener. Political issues are only touched upon in the "Buberl-Partie"-critical "Ollas geht", which almost seems like a memorial from the day before yesterday in view of the rapid pace of domestic political discord. In "Weida geh", it even becomes international, as it features the two grumpiest non-Viennese singers: the Gallaghers from Oasis.