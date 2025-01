Blue-black government continues to back wind power

No other energy source in Austria is as polarizing as wind power. This was revealed once again on Sunday in the referendum on a ban on new wind turbines in Carinthia. As reported, a narrow majority of 51.5 percent of our southern neighbors voted against the expansion of wind power. The result is not legally binding, but it is certainly a barometer of political opinion. The driving force behind the survey was the FPÖ and parts of Team Kärnten.