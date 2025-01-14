Arnie with “dangerous goods” and lots of VIPs on the way

On January 23rd, it's that time again: the day before the legendary Weißwurst party at the Stanglwirt hotel in Tyrol, something else is being done for the environment ... Once again, the "Terminator" is auctioning off exclusive prizes for the benefit of his Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which also organizes the Austrian World Summit in the Vienna Hofburg every year. Until now, it was unclear whether we could look forward to seeing the 77-year-old again this year: ongoing filming and the fire disaster in Hollywood threatened to thwart his plans.