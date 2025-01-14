After the 2024 customs scandal
Arnie with “dangerous goods” and lots of VIPs on the way
It's fixed now: Arnold Schwarzenegger will soon be back in his home country and not only has numerous celebrities in his luggage who want to join him, but also another piece that could interest customs ...
On January 23rd, it's that time again: the day before the legendary Weißwurst party at the Stanglwirt hotel in Tyrol, something else is being done for the environment ... Once again, the "Terminator" is auctioning off exclusive prizes for the benefit of his Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, which also organizes the Austrian World Summit in the Vienna Hofburg every year. Until now, it was unclear whether we could look forward to seeing the 77-year-old again this year: ongoing filming and the fire disaster in Hollywood threatened to thwart his plans.
Whether it's a match experience with Real Madrid star Antonio Rüdiger or an exclusive Hahnenkamm VIP experience - here you can bid for almost anything with (a lot of) money. And even one of Schwarzenegger's world-famous luxury watches ends up under the hammer again, at least if customs allow it ...
"A total comedy of errors"
Last year, a watch specially made for the Styrian oak from the manufacturer Audemars Piguet traveled with him from the USA to Munich, where it was promptly withdrawn from circulation. "At no time was he asked to fill out a tax form," stated a spokeswoman for Schwarzenegger at the time. Nevertheless, he had "cooperated at all times, even though it was an incompetent investigation, a total comedy of errors, but one that would make a very funny police movie. Arnold Schwarzenegger, of course, immediately agreed to pay the duty on - remember - his own personal watch."
But even then the mishap was not over: "The officials did not manage to use the credit card machine correctly for an hour until they finally gave up and asked him to get cash from the machine to pay the desired amount. However, this amount was too high for the ATM they had chosen and the bank was also closed. Back at the customs office, a now new official had found a machine that worked," she told Bild at the time.
Schweighöfer, Maier & Möller
One can only hope that the expensive timepiece will reach the Stanglwirt in Going am Wilden Kaiser this year in one piece - and without any further complications. In addition to the high-priced auction items, Arnie has something else in tow: lots of top-class celebrities! In addition to Giovanni and Jana Ina Zarella (who will also be providing musical entertainment), Matthias Schweighöfer and his sweetheart, Ruby O. Fee, The BossHoss, Luise Bähr, Ralf Möller, Barbara Meier, Mark Keller and many more will be strutting down the red carpet ...
