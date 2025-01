Swete: “We are in demand and have to deliver!”

Hertha Wels went into the winter break in second place - only DSV Leoben, who were relegated from the Bundesliga, are ahead of the Upper Austrians in the 3rd division. Things will be extremely exciting in the spring - after all, the Styrians are facing possible insolvency. However, Rene Swete, sporting director of Wels, doesn't want to know anything about it, as he told us in an interview.