Boxing champion announces
Baby on the way! Wesner becomes a mom for the first time at 47
Good news about Nicole Wesner. The seven-time boxing world champion and her long-term partner Leonardo Cappadonna are expecting their first child together.
In a photo that the 47-year-old provided to "Krone", a baby bump can already be seen, but the Cologne native has not yet revealed the sex of the child.
On cloud nine
"It's probably the biggest dream come true for us. We have wanted to have a child together for a very long time and are therefore on cloud nine," says Wesner, for whom the pregnancy in no way means the end of her career. "Of course, I can't do normal boxing training with other athletes at the moment, but I work on my boxing technique several times a week with my trainer Brane Rado and keep fit with strength and endurance training."
Wesner wants to get back into the ring and box for titles at the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026. Until then, however, the German, who lives in Vienna, is looking forward to the adventures that lie ahead in her private life: "At the moment, I'm enjoying my pregnancy. My training is going so well at the moment that I almost forget that I'm pregnant, but that will probably change in the next few months. I'm really looking forward to my new role as a mother, but also to my new sporting challenges after pregnancy."
