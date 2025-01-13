Baby on the way! Wesner becomes a mom for the first time at 47

Wesner wants to get back into the ring and box for titles at the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026. Until then, however, the German, who lives in Vienna, is looking forward to the adventures that lie ahead in her private life: "At the moment, I'm enjoying my pregnancy. My training is going so well at the moment that I almost forget that I'm pregnant, but that will probably change in the next few months. I'm really looking forward to my new role as a mother, but also to my new sporting challenges after pregnancy."